ARCH’s Bob Nelsen on launching Xaira with $1B+ to reinvent drug discovery with AI

In the 37 years since co-founding ARCH Venture Partners, Bob Nelsen has built a reputation for placing head-turning bets on ideas that carry huge amounts of risk and reward.

His latest — on AI startup Xaira Therapeutics — is both the biggest bet of his career and in ARCH’s history for a new company. Xaira is launching with over $1 billion in committed capital, Endpoints News exclusively reported Tuesday, and ARCH will contribute over $200 million, Nelsen said.

So, why now — and why so much money?

“We’ve all been kind of waiting for the moment where we could rethink this fairly inefficient, some may even argue broken, industry that has low single-digit success rates and sometimes makes medicines that are curative, but a lot of times doesn’t,” Nelsen said in an interview with Endpoints.

“What we don’t want to do is change just one little vertical silo,” Nelsen said….

