SAN DIEGO and WUHAN, China, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HanxBio today announced that it has published a research article titled “Narazaciclib, a novel multikinase inhibitor with potent activity against CSF1R, FLT3 and CDK6, shows strong anti-AML activity in defined preclinical models”…

