Incyte, fresh off gaining MorphoSys drug, buys Escient for $750M

Incyte is dolloping another deal onto its 2024 partnership plate, buying San Diego-based Escient Pharmaceuticals for $750 million.

The acquisition, announced Tuesday, would give Incyte ownership over two budding immunology and inflammation candidates, led by EP262, in development for a handful of inflammatory skin conditions. The second asset, EP547, is in two phase 1 trials to treat itching associated with kidney and liver diseases, respectively.

The two meds bolster Incyte’s dermatology portfolio behind JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor cream Opzelura, which is approved to treat atopic dermatitis and vitiligo. Opzelura is in clinical trials for at least five other indications with two other clinical-stage next-gen assets in the wings.

“EP262 and EP547 are complementary additions to our portfolio, providing an opportunity to leverage our expertise, address the needs of patients with inflammatory diseases and additional potential launch opportunities starting in 2029,” Incyte CEO Hervé Hoppenot said in a release.

