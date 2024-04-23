Incyte inks $750M deal for immune and neuro biotech Escient

Incyte said it will pay $750 million to buy San Diego biotech Escient Pharmaceuticals and its pipeline of early-stage drug candidates.

The deal gives the Delaware-based drugmaker access to once-daily oral small molecules and the potential to market new medicines starting in 2029, Incyte CEO Hervé Hoppenot said in a statement Tuesday morning. Incyte already has eight approved products, including multi-indicated Jakafi, blood cancer medicine Monjuvi and eczema cream Opzelura, among others.

Hervé Hoppenot

The move comes a year and a half after Escient raised a $120 million Series C from New Enterprise Associates, Abingworth and Forge Life Science Partners. It’s also received backing from Sanofi’s venture arm, The Column Group and others.

In recent months, Escient had been “evaluating options” with regard to an IPO, a source familiar with the matter previously told Endpoints News. It adds…

