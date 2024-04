The Helen Edison Lecture Series, hosted annually by UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies, has a long history of making an impact. Promoting a commitment to engaging with critical issues and inspiring the community, this season’s Helen Edison Lecture will continue its tradition by welcoming civil rights leader, Dr. Bernice A. King, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

