Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations. The conference call will be available on Acadia’s website, Acadia.com under the investors section and will be archived there unti

