AI-Powered Xaira Launches with $1B, Ex-Genentech Execs Look to Transform R&D

Xaira Therapeutics, described as an integrated biotechnology company, launched Tuesday with $1 billion in an effort to transform drug discovery and development using artificial intelligence.

The San Francisco-based startup has brought together big names in AI research, drug development and venture capital to build and use an R&D platform. ARCH Venture Partners and Foresite Labs jointly incubated the biotech and contributed funding. The funding from ARCH, which lists Alnylam and Illumina among its successes, is the largest initial commitment in the almost 40-year history of the fund.

Robert Nelsen, managing director and co-founder of ARCH, explained the thinking behind the big bet. “We have reached the point where AI finally allows us to see biology in new ways, and translate those discoveries to better treatments for disease,” Nelsen said in a statement. “This creates…

