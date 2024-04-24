Cidara buys back flu rights, sells antifungal and inks $240M PIPE

Cidara Therapeutics announced several sweeping moves on Wednesday afternoon to bring an influenza drug back in-house and raise money from investors to back the program.

The San Diego biotech said it will reacquire the flu drug candidate, CD388, from Johnson & Johnson after a deal with the drug giant three years ago. J&J bet $27 million upfront on the program, plus milestones, at a time when the pharma company was rolling out its Covid-19 vaccine and the industry was looking at treating other viruses. Cidara says it thinks that CD388 can prevent “all strains of influenza A and B.”

To get the candidate through Phase 2b, Cidara has tapped investors for $240 million in a PIPE deal, reloading a balance sheet that showed cash and equivalents of $35.8 million at the end of 2023.

