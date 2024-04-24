Cidara Therapeutics Announces Divestiture of Rezafungin to Mundipharma* to Focus on Advancing the Clinical Development of Cloudbreak DFC Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with its current partner, Mundipharma*, for the divestiture of rezafungin. Mundipharma currently has commercial rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan. Mundipharma purchased the assets in consideration of its assumption of the ongoing obligation to conduct and fund the ReSPECT Phase 3 clinical trial, the costs of the rezafungin patent portfolio and CMC and regulatory obligations. Cidara estimates that it will achieve approximately $128 million in cost savings over the patent life of rezafungin comprised of approximately $67 million in clinical development expense, including the cost of the potential upsizing of the ReSPECT trial and CMC costs…

