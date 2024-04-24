Endeavor Raises $132M in Oversubscribed Series C to Advance Lung Disease, ADC Candidates

Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph/iStock, Darren415

San Diego-based Endeavor BioMedicines has secured $132.5 million in an oversubscribed Series C round to advance its lead lung disease candidate and next-generation HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, the biotech announced Wednesday.

The financing will be used for ENV-101, a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). Endeavor completed a Phase IIa trial for the candidate in January 2024 and plans to initiate a Phase IIb sometime later this year.

ENV-101’s preliminary results have shown a potential to modify the disease and present treatment outcomes that “go beyond slowing disease progression” for those with IPF. The biotech plans to disclose the full results at a conference next month.

According to Endeavor, the drug goes after the underlying causes of fibrosis by…

