Belite Bio Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor, for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 651,380 American Depositary Shares of the Company (“ADSs”), each ADS representing one ordinary share of the Company at a purchase price of $38.38 per ADS, and the warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 651,380 ADSs, which will have an initial exercise price equal to $44.14 per ADS and will be immediately exercisable and expire on the five-year anniversary of the issuance, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or…

