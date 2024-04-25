Foreign-Born Doctors Help Serve Rural and Low-Income Communities

Although about 20% of the United States population live in rural areas, only 11% of physicians practice in these locations. New research from the University of California San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy shows that relaxed visa requirements enable more foreign-trained doctors to practice in remote and low-income areas, without reducing employment of U.S.-trained doctors.

