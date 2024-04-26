BMS Decision to Lay Off 2,200 Employees Comes After M&A Spending Spree

Pictured: A Bristol Myers Squibb sign among some bushes/iStock, arlutz73

This week, several Big Pharma companies reported first-quarter 2024 financial results. Biogen beat Wall Street’s profit expectations and reported a spike in the uptake of its Alzheimer’s disease therapy Leqembi, and Novartis raised its 2024 outlook on strong drug sales. Meanwhile Roche’s Q1 sales slipped due to a continued drop in demand for COVID-19 products and the appreciation of the Swiss franc. However, the biggest news of the week was Bristol Myers Squibb’s announcement that it will reduce its headcount by 6%, laying off approximately 2,200 employees, or nearly 30% of all biopharma jobs lost so far in 2024, according to BioWorld.

Under a “strategic productivity initiative,” the BMS restructuring includes trimming its pipeline and…

