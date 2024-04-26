UCB makes major management changes; Bristol Myers’ ADC partner tops list of new CEOs

Iris Loew-Friedrich

? UCB is shaking up its leadership team “to better align with its commitment to growth and innovation, and to better address the dynamic external landscape of the healthcare industry,” according to a company update on Thursday. The Belgian pharma announced the retirements of medical chief Iris Loew-Friedrich (“later in 2024”) and CSO Dhavalkumar Patel (in June). Loew-Friedrich joined UCB in 2006 and has held the CMO post for the past 16 years. Head of UK research Alistair Henry, a 26-year UCB vet, will succeed Patel, who started at the company in 2017 following a decade at Novartis.

Emmanuel Caeymaex, who celebrated his 30th year with UCB in March, has been bumped up to chief commercial officer after a stint as head of immunology and head of US. Meanwhile, Fiona du Monceau has resigned from the board to become…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks