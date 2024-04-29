Acadia Pharmaceuticals is Proud to Announce the Winners of the Inaugural Rett Sibling Scholarship

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it has awarded 10 academic scholarships to eligible recipients of the first Rett Sibling Scholarship. The Rett Sibling Scholarship program, sponsored by Acadia, was established in 2023 to recognize the siblings of individuals with Rett syndrome. This year’s recipients will each receive $5,000 to pursue their goals in higher education for the 2024-25 academic school year. “Families affected by Rett syndro

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks