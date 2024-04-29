BMS, Repertoire Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Find Vaccines for Autoimmune Diseases

Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto

Bristol Myers Squibb announced Monday that it has entered a potential $1.8 billion, multi-year collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines to create tolerizing vaccines for up to three autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, BMS will pay $65 million upfront to Repertoire while the biotech is eligible to receive additional milestone payments and potential tiered royalties. Repertoire will be responsible for leading all activities on the vaccines through to the development nomination stage. BMS will then take over responsibility for the clinical development, regulatory affairs and commercialization efforts under a worldwide license.

According to Repertoire, the deal will use its Decode discovery platform to find the vaccine candidates. Decode is a T cell receptor-epitope platform using proprietary lipid…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks