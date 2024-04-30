Boston Micro Fabrication Launches BMF Biotechnology Inc. to Advance Use of 3D BioChips in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Research

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To better support the use of highly precise, microfluidic solutions in advanced drug development, pharmaceutical and cosmetic research, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) proudly introduces BMF Biotechnology Inc. Headquartered in San Diego, California, BMF Biotechnology Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative BioChips (organ-on-a-chip platforms) through cultivating large-scale tissues in vitro, helping accelerate new drug and cosmetic development.

