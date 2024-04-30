Enlaza gets JP Morgan, Regeneron backing for covalent biologics

Enlaza Therapeutics, a San Diego-based startup, has raised a $100 million Series A round to develop biologic cancer drugs designed to latch onto their targets through covalent bonds.

The new funding announced Tuesday and led by the life sciences investment arm of J.P. Morgan comes two years after the company debuted with a $61 million seed round. The cash should pave the way for the company to begin its first clinical trials.

Enlaza develops covalent drugs, known as such because they tightly bind to proteins instead of bouncing in and out of their targets. Such medicines, which are typically small molecules, have been around for decades and are often discovered accidentally. But relatively recently, the pharmaceutical industry and a number of drug startups have emerged with plans to design covalent therapies more purposefully.

Enlaza is specifically focused on bringing the approach to biologics. With the help of a…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks