Impacts of 2020 Red Tide Event Highlighted in New Study

In the spring of 2020, a historic red tide event occurred in waters off Southern California. Marine scientists from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, NOAA, and other organizations seized the opportunity to study the unprecedented event and its impacts on marine life, both in the wild and in aquariums. In a recent study, this multi-institutional team identified deteriorating water quality — notably prolonged low oxygen conditions — as a significant factor in the mass mortality of fish and other marine organisms.

