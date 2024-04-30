Philadelphia Ranks No. 4 For Life Sciences: Colliers

Philadelphia is the fourth-best life sciences market in the nation, according to a new report.

Colliers’ annual life sciences report said $1.4B in National Institutes of Health government funding, vacancy rates of 7.7% in the region and a high level of biomedical degree completion help position the Philadelphia region as a leading player.

The City of Brotherly Love lags only behind the most established hubs within life sciences. Boston holds first place, followed by the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego.

While funding slowed nationally and regionally — venture capital plummeted to $29B last year across the country — in Philadelphia, three major firms collected about…

