Prebys Foundation awards $1 million to support Salk Institute’s research and diversity efforts

LA JOLLA—As part of its $7 million “Prebys Research Heroes” program, the Prebys Foundation awarded Salk Professor Tatyana Sharpee and Assistant Professor Dannielle Engle each $500,000 to fund their research. The grants will be dispensed over two years and are part of 14 grants the foundation awarded to support women pursuing research careers in San Diego.

“We are deeply grateful to the Prebys Foundation for these generous grants,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “Dannie and Tanya are both highly deserving recipients for the critical research each is pursuing. The Salk community congratulates these brilliant scientists, and we look forward to seeing the advances their teams make with this investment.”

Engle is an assistant professor in…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks