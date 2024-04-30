Skye Bioscience to Present Two Posters at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will present two posters at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting being held May 5-9, 2024, in Seattle, Washington.

