SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the approval of an inducement award to one new employee, Anne C. Hansen, who is joining Oncternal as Senior Director, Clinical Data Management.

