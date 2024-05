Core Illumina revenue of $1.06 billion for Q1 2024, down 2% from Q1 2023 (down 2% on a constant currency basis) Core Illumina GAAP operating margin of 11.0% and non-GAAP operating margin of 20.6% for Q1 2024 Reiterating fiscal year 2024 Core Illumina revenue guidance that is approximately…

