Longboard Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

May 2, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LBPH #Epilepsy–Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported first quarter 2024 financial results. “I am extremely encouraged by the totality of the bexicaserin data generated to date. The recently presented late-breaking data from the PACIFIC Study at AAN continues to support the potential of bexicaserin
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks