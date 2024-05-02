Oncternal Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Oncternal’s management will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to provide a business update and discuss the Company’s financial results.

