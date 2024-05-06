Belite Bio Presents Additional Analysis from Phase 2 Study of Tinlarebant in Stargardt Disease at the ARVO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced additional findings from the 24-month Phase 2 study of Tinlarebant in adolescent Stargardt disease (STGD1) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. Tinlarebant is Belite Bio’s orally administered tablet intended to slow disease progression in patients affected with STGD1 and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).

