BioAtla Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for BA3361, a CAB-Nectin-4 Antibody Drug Conjugate for the Treatment of Multiple Tumors

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate BA3361 (CAB-Nectin-4) antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of multiple tumor types.

