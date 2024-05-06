Chiesi Inks Potential $486M Deal with Gossamer Bio for Blood Pressure Treatment

Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal/iStock, Tippapatt

Italian pharma Chiesi Group announced Monday that it has signed a potential $486 million global collaboration and licensing deal with Gossamer Bio to develop the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment seralutinib.

Under the deal, Gossamer will lead the global development of seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The drug is a PDGFR?/?, CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor that delivers a dry powder via an inhaler.

San Diego-based biotech Gossamer will receive $160 million in development reimbursement and is eligible to receive up to $146 million in regulatory and $180 million in sales milestones. The biotech will also take the lead on commercialization and booking sales for the drug in PAH and PH-ILD in…

