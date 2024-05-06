Gossamer Bio and Chiesi Group Announce Transformative Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Seralutinib in PAH, PH-ILD & Other Indications

SAN DIEGO, Calif. & PARMA, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GOSS–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer”) (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A (“Chiesi Group”), an international, research-focused biopharmaceutical group, today announced that they have entered into a global collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize seralutinib. This glob

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks