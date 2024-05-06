Gossamer Bio collaborates with Chiesi to develop, commercialize seralutinib

Gossamer Bio has lined up a partner to foot the development and commercialization bill for its make-or-break late-stage drug, expanding Phase 3 plans and paving the way for its launch outside the US.

Italian pharma Chiesi will pay Gossamer $160 million to kick off the collaboration. In addition to that initial payment — dubbed a “development reimbursement” — Chiesi will also split future costs for the candidate, seralutinib, and commit a total of $226 million in regulatory and sales milestones.

The deal is sizable for Gossamer, which has seen its market cap plummet to under $170 million over the past year and a half following mixed Phase 2 data — despite holding close to $300 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of 2023. Partnering with Chiesi allows the San Diego biotech to “meaningfully deepen and rapidly accelerate our…

