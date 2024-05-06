Illumina takes a step toward spinning off Grail, though keeps open option for sale

Illumina prefers to spin off Grail into an independent business rather than selling the cancer diagnostics company, according to a financial document released Monday that describes the Illumina board’s deliberations over the decision.

The San Diego company, which acquired Grail for $8 billion in 2021 over the objections of antitrust authorities, said in the filing that its board considered various divestment options.

“The Illumina board concluded that the spin-off presented the most attractive alternative for enhancing long-term stockholder value while complying with the requirements of the [European Commission] divestment decision and that proceeding with the spin-off would be in the best interests of Illumina and its stockholders,” the company said in the document.

Illumina did not say how much the spin-off could generate, nor the timing for the deal. But the company has warned in recent financial statements that divestment may be on “materially worse” terms…

