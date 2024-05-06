Meet the scientist sending tumors into space

What happens when you catapult cancer into space? Or shoot stem cells toward the stars?

Catriona Jamieson, a hematologist and director of the Sanford Stem Cell Institute at the University of California, San Diego, has done both. Through collaborations with organizations like NASA, her lab has sent tumors and stem cells aboard private spaceflights like SpaceX CRS-24 and the recent Axiom-3 mission to be studied in the International Space Station.

