Results from Pivotal Clinical Study Demonstrate Potential of Nucleix’s Bladder EpiCheck® to Improve Disease Recurrence Detection in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Surveillance

SAN DIEGO & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleix, a liquid biopsy company revolutionizing cancer treatment by detecting the disease earlier, announced that the results from the company’s North American pivotal clinical study evaluating the performance of Bladder EpiCheck® as a non-invasive and objective novel methylation-based PCR urine test for the surveillance of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) recurrence were presented in a podium presentation at the American Urological Assoc

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks