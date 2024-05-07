AAV Manufacturing Takes Center Stage at ASGCT24

Pictured: Illustration of colorful viruses and DNA/iStock, Dr_Microbe

Ballroom 3 at the Baltimore Convention Center was standing room only Tuesday afternoon at the annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. Several speakers took to the stage in succession to discuss ongoing efforts to improve adeno-associated virus purification and yield, aiming to improve both the safety and quality of these workhorse vectors of gene therapy.

First up was Pranav Mathur of the San Diego–based firm Cirsium Biosciences. Mathur talked about the company’s efforts to develop plant-based manufacturing processes for adeno-associated viruses (AAVs).

AAV manufacturing is 15 years from where monoclonal antibodies are, Cirsium Biosciences’ Daniel Gibbs told BioSpace earlier in the day. And while that lag time is not unexpected considering that monoclonal antibodies entered the biopharma scene well before cell and gene therapies (CGTs), Gibbs said that improvements to AAV manufacturing…

