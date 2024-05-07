BioAtla to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Highlights on May 14, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provide business highlights.

