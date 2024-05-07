Cache Raises Seed Financing to Advance its Biomolecule Storage Technologies

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #ai–Cache DNA, Inc., a life sciences company revolutionizing biological sample and data storage infrastructure, today announced the closing of its seed round. The team raised an undisclosed amount from notable investors, including Climate Capital Bio, Exor Ventures, Hawktail, LifeX Ventures, Pillar VC, and Trousdale Ventures, including support from Illumina and founders such as Alec Nielsen. The funds will help power R&D and support commercial development ef

