Connect Biopharma to Present a Late-Breaking Abstract at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference on the Positive Results from the Global Phase 2b Trial of Rademikibart in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, China, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced data from its global Phase 2b trial of rademikibart in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma was accepted as a late-breaking abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming ATS 2024 International Meeting being held May 17-22, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

