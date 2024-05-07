Gossamer Bio Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided a business update. “Our team at Gossamer continues to execute on our mission to enhance the live

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks