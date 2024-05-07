MediciNova Receives Issue Notification for New Patent Covering Extended-Release Formulations of MN-166 (ibudilast)

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received an issue notification from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a new patent which covers extended-release oral formulations of MN-166 (ibudilast). This new patent is expected to expire no earlier than September 2040. The allowed claims cover a formulation in the form of a tablet or capsule and cover a range of doses of MN-166 (ibudilast).

