The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Department of Energy have announced the first 35 projects that will be supported with computational time through the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Pilot, marking a significant milestone in fostering responsible AI research across the nation. The initial call for applicants was issued in January 2024.

