Salk Institute mourns the loss of philanthropist Joan Jacobs

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute lost one of its greatest supporters and one of San Diego’s most generous philanthropists when Joan Jacobs died on May 6, 2024, in La Jolla, California. She was 91 years old.

Joan Jacobs and her husband, Irwin, transformed the world of philanthropy in San Diego with their extraordinary giving to biomedical research, arts, education, advocacy, and healthcare. Their names are linked to many local organizations, inextricably so to the Salk Institute.

“You simply cannot tell the tale of Salk’s accomplishments over the last 20 years without Joan and Irwin,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “I’ve never met more generous, salt-of-the-earth people than the Jacobs family. Joan was a dynamic person who used her…

