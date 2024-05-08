Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operating Overview

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. “In the first quarter of 2024, Acadia delivered net product sales of $205.8 million, representing 74% revenue growth year over year, primarily due to the addition of our second commercial product, DAYBUE for the treatment of Rett syndrome, combined with growth in market share of NUPLAZID for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis,” said

