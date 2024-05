Avidity initiating global Phase 3 HARBOR™ study for delpacibart etedesiran this quarter Delpacibart etedesiran data from MARINA-OLE™ showed reversal of disease progression in multiple functional measures in DM1 compared to END-DM1 natural history data SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/…

