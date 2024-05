SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) (“Inhibrx,” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set a record date of May 17, 2024 (the “Record Date”) for the previously announced distribution by the Company of 92% of shares of common stock of its subsidiary,…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks