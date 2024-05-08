San Diego biotech news: Local maker of mRNA used in COVID-19 vaccine opens new facility

May 8, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on San Diego biotech news: Local maker of mRNA used in COVID-19 vaccine opens new facility

The local manufacturing facility will support the growing momentum behind mRNA-based medicines and vaccines beyond COVID-19.

