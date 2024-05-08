Study Suggests Critical Link Between Residual FLT3-ITD Mutations in Remission and Post-Transplant Outcomes in AML

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AML–A groundbreaking research study,1 sequencing DNA samples from the Pre-MEASURE study2 strongly indicates that the detection of residual FLT3 internal tandem duplication (ITD) mutations in the blood of adult subjects with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in first complete remission (CR) is associated with worse outcomes after post allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT). This follow-up study performed measurable residual disease (MRD) testing on DNA of 537 subjects

