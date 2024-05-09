Aardvark raises $85M to target hunger, not appetite, as it contemplates IPO, pharma deals

A small San Diego biotech wants to take a different approach to the weight loss drug R&D field by going after hunger rather than suppressing appetite like the wildly popular GLP-1 class.

“Most folks will conceptualize appetite and hunger as, ‘Aren’t they just different extremes along the same continuum?’” Aardvark Therapeutics CEO Tien Lee told Endpoints News. “But they’re actually two different neurologic drives.”

Investors are backing the startup with an $85 million Series C, about $35 million more than its initial goal for the round, Lee said.

The proceeds will back late-stage studies of the biotech’s candidate, the bitter taste receptor agonist ARD-101, in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disease that can cause unrelenting feelings of hunger.

“If you swallow something bitter, it’s been known to also turn off hunger, and we wanted to explore whether engaging the bitter taste receptors outside the mouth could really curb…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks