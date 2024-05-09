Anaptys Announces Positive Top-Line GEMINI-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results of Imsidolimab (IL-36R) in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP)

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced positive top-line results from its global GEMINI-1 and GEMINI-2 Phase 3 trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational imsidolimab (IL-36R mAb) in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a severe orphan disease that is potentially life-threatening if left untreated.

