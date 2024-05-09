Attovia reels in $105M from crossover investors to run multiple trials of I&I biologics

California biotech Attovia Therapeutics is back with a $105 million Series B just 11 months after unveiling with $60 million.

The Fremont-based startup eyes a series of clinical trials in the crowded inflammation and immunology field with the new money. It will enter human studies in the coming months for its lead program in atopic dermatitis and bring a second biologic into the clinic next year. Overall, the money will bankroll the first two assets through Phase 1 and into Phase 2, as well as take a third discovery program into the clinic, CEO Tao Fu told Endpoints News.

Fu highlighted the “crossover” profile of investors in its Goldman Sachs-led Series B, which gives Attovia “flexibility” in determining whether the public markets are its next step.

While the IPO window is still largely shut, the drumbeat of large, nine-figure financings has been almost endless so far in…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks